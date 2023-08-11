Using a different address to get a child into a school district has major consequences, legal, education experts say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a growing trend across the U.S. and here in central Alabama known as address fraud.

Parents are using an old address or maybe a relatives to get their child into a school other than the one they’re zoned for. Legal and education experts warn this seemingly harmless act can have major consequences.

“Everyone knows someone who’s done it before, using an address they don’t currently live at,” says Darius Crayton, an attorney with Farris, Riley & Pitt.

In Alabama, some districts have tried to bring lawsuits against people they suspect are doing this.

“For instance, there have been some cases of Alabama’s prosecutors bringing charges for larceny or theft of services,” Crayton says.

If you’re discovered to be doing this, your child will likely get kicked out of that school district. And according to the Alabama Educators Association, the act can affect more than just one student.

“Students that are not in their proper place during that window will have drastic affects on the school systems funding for the following year. This affects the number of teachers units that a school district earns,” says William Tunnell, Northern Region Manager for the Alabama Educator’s Association.

Tunnell says for parents who really want their child in a school district other than the one they’re zoned for, options exist. One of them, open enrollment.

“If they have extra space, they invite people from outside the community to attend their schools. Now if they are in a higher taxed jurisdiction, then parents can actually pay the tax difference into the school system,” Tunnell says.

Open enrollment isn’t always an option, so Tunnell recommends becoming vocal in the communities you want open enrollment in.

“I would say start lobbying your school boards and your county governments because it does exist in Alabama,” Tunnell says.

Crayton, the legal expert FOX6 spoke with, also says scholarships are another option parents have if they’re looking to move their child. Many school districts offer both academic and athletic scholarships.

