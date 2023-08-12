Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Biscuits-Barons postponed

Game will be made up on Saturday, August 12
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 12.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 12.(Source: WSFA)
By Montgomery Biscuits
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The fourth matchup of a six-game series between the Biscuits and the Birmingham Barons was postponed due to inclement weather on Friday evening at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 12. It will be Halloween Night featuring MAX Fireworks, with the first game scheduled to begin at 4:05 PM CT.

The series will conclude with a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger on Sunday, August 13.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
Authorities say the brawl started Saturday evening when the captain of the Harriott II...
Co-captain in Riverfront Brawl in Montgomery: ‘I was just doing my job’
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl

Latest News

Ken Whittle speaks with WSFA 12 News during a 2021 interview to discuss his retirement after 43...
Legendary Trinity Wildcats coach comes out of retirement
The Biscuits (53-52) jumped out to another early lead on Thursday night, but the Birmingham...
Birmingham Barons rally to beat Montgomery Biscuits, 3-2
The Hawks are looking to soar in 2023.
2023 Season Preview: Huntingdon Hawks
WSFA 12 News is previewing high school teams ahead of Friday Night Football Fever.
Friday Night Football Fever preview: Lanier