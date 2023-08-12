Biscuits-Barons postponed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The fourth matchup of a six-game series between the Biscuits and the Birmingham Barons was postponed due to inclement weather on Friday evening at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 12. It will be Halloween Night featuring MAX Fireworks, with the first game scheduled to begin at 4:05 PM CT.

The series will conclude with a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger on Sunday, August 13.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.