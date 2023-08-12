First Alert: High heat & humidity dominate the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You have probably felt it if outside, as high heat and humidity dominate the forecast today and that trend will continue through at least Tuesday. Only relief from the heat will be in the form of rain and storms and those chances lower Sunday through next week.

Today has featured plenty of heat and humidity. Highs soared into the upper 90s to lower 100s and heat index values ranged between 105 to 115+ degrees. Showers and storms are rather hit or miss across the region today, with a few storms expected to linger through this evening and into tonight. Tonight will remain warm and muggy. Lows will hover in the 70s under partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph.

Any storm we do see now through next week could be strong to severe. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail are all possible with the summertime showers and storms we have been seeing as of late and that will be the case into early next week.

Sunday will feature even more heat and humidity. Highs will soar around 100 degrees and when you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like over 110 degrees in many locations. Isolated pockets of rain and storms are possible Sunday, with one or two storms lingering into the night. Lows will again hover in the 70s as we move into Monday.

The weather pattern remains fairly constant for the start to next week. Monday and Tuesday will both feature afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Heat index values in the 100s with many locations climbing near 110+ degrees. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds during the day with the chance for showers and storms. Rain coverage Monday remains limited to widely scattered, increasing slightly as we move through Tuesday all thanks to a front expected to move across the region.

A front looks to push south of the region by Wednesday. That will make our rain chances limited again and also cause our temperatures and humidity values to fall slightly. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the middle to lower 90s and heat index values will be more in check. Rain chances are limited, isolated to pop-up in nature midweek.

Temperatures rise again Thursday and Friday back into the middle to upper 90s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Heat index values will remain near or above 100 degrees and the humid factor will start to rise. Showers remain limited, only pop-up to isolated in nature. A majority of the region next week, as of this writing, looks to remain dry.

Overnight lows over the next seven nights will remain mild. Temperatures will hover in the 70s each night with partly to mostly clear skies. A few nights could see a shower or two linger into the evening and night time hours, but most storms will diminish due to the loss of the heating of the day.

Long range forecast models indicate another uptick in rain by next Saturday, giving us slightly cooler temperatures to start next weekend.

