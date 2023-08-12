Advertise
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children

Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina. (Source: WHNS)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A lineman in North Carolina died earlier this week after an accident on the job.

WHNS reports Brian Blankenship with French Broad Electric was working on a utility pole Tuesday afternoon when he made contact with an energized line.

Another lineman climbed the pole to get Blankenship and other crew members worked to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived.

He was transported to the hospital but later died.

Blankenship leaves behind a wife and three children.

“All of our employees are devastated by this loss for our family and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and three children as well as his other family members,” French Broad Electric CEO Jeff Loven said.

Loven shared that Blankenship was a hardworking and dedicated employee.

“Brian was respected by everyone who knew him. His loss is immeasurable, and words cannot express how much we will all miss him,” Loven said.

