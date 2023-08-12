Memorial Stadium repairs to be complete before second home game

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Saints will not host the Kickoff Classic at Memorial Stadium due to repairs still being underway.

Memorial Stadium received damage from the tornado in January, costing the city approximately $400,000 in repairs.

Selma City Council President Billy Young said Steward Construction Company is in charge of making repairs to the stadium, which is expected to be finished for the Queen City Classic on Sept. 1.

While the stadium is being repaired, Ward 3 Councilman Clay Carmichael is calling on the community to donate or volunteer on minor projects for the stadium, like repairing the field.

“Just really trying to get the community engaged a little bit and try to get some donations and volunteer hours,” Carmichael said. “I think if we can get the community engaged and everybody’s working in the same direction, then I think it’ll be a lot easier to move forward in the long run.”

Carmichael teamed up with a Selma alumna and started a GoFundMe, which was originally set for $2,500 to cover pressure washing costs, but they are now doubling it to $5,000.

The councilman plans to have a day of service at the stadium sometime in the upcoming weeks.

Interested volunteers can attend the Parks and Recreation meeting on Monday, Aug. 14 to sign up.

