Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Memorial Stadium repairs to be complete before second home game

The Selma Saints will play the Beauregard Hornets at Montgomery's Cramton Bowl on Aug. 24 while...
The Selma Saints will play the Beauregard Hornets at Montgomery's Cramton Bowl on Aug. 24 while repairs at Memorial Stadium are underway.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Saints will not host the Kickoff Classic at Memorial Stadium due to repairs still being underway.

Memorial Stadium received damage from the tornado in January, costing the city approximately $400,000 in repairs.

Selma City Council President Billy Young said Steward Construction Company is in charge of making repairs to the stadium, which is expected to be finished for the Queen City Classic on Sept. 1.

While the stadium is being repaired, Ward 3 Councilman Clay Carmichael is calling on the community to donate or volunteer on minor projects for the stadium, like repairing the field.

“Just really trying to get the community engaged a little bit and try to get some donations and volunteer hours,” Carmichael said. “I think if we can get the community engaged and everybody’s working in the same direction, then I think it’ll be a lot easier to move forward in the long run.”

Carmichael teamed up with a Selma alumna and started a GoFundMe, which was originally set for $2,500 to cover pressure washing costs, but they are now doubling it to $5,000.

The councilman plans to have a day of service at the stadium sometime in the upcoming weeks.

Interested volunteers can attend the Parks and Recreation meeting on Monday, Aug. 14 to sign up.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
Authorities say the brawl started Saturday evening when the captain of the Harriott II...
Co-captain in Riverfront Brawl in Montgomery: ‘I was just doing my job’
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl

Latest News

Our Washington News correspondent Jon Decker joins us for First at Four to discuss the latest...
Latest on Trump Election Case
Demand for these jobs is expected to increase by 8% by 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of...
Alabama Community College system to offer broadband related job training
Ken Whittle speaks with WSFA 12 News during a 2021 interview to discuss his retirement after 43...
Legendary Trinity Wildcats coach comes out of retirement
The Give Smart Montgomery campaign launched last year, but officials say there are very few...
Campaign to help Montgomery panhandlers going largely unused