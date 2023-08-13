Advertise
ADOC: Security incident at Donaldson Correctional Facility

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ADOC’s Law Enforcement Division has arrested inmate Derrol Shaw and is currently working to expedite charges with the help of the West Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Shaw is 35 years old and serving a sentence of Life without Parole for Murder and Robbery I out of Jefferson County.

The facility is still on lockdown to ensure safety. There were no injuries to correctional staff, according to ADOC.

The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating a security incident that took place Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The facility is currently on lockdown for the safety of staff and inmates, according to ADOC.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting ADOC’s Law Enforcement Division in this investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

