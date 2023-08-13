BAMA-Q hosts class on how to master barbeque skills

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - BAMA-Q’s BBQ Hill in Pike Road is teaching people how to grill like a pro.

“BAMA-Q started as a TV show,” said BAMA-Q host Lisa Blackwell. “We have been shooting competition food sport, really for about seven seasons.”

Now, they’re taking their knowledge and sharing it with others through cooking classes.

Saturday, people who love cooking for fun, for competition or just to eat, got all the tips and tricks to make the perfect slab of ribs.

“I learned, I thought I was a pretty good cook. I learned smoke management and how to prepare your ribs,” said Todd Johnson, who attended the class.

Teacher and BBQ and steak grand champion John Lindsey shared lots of tips and tricks during the class, but he hopes that his students learned one specific thing.

“The fellowship of barbeque, the basics of how to get it done, to be able to go home and do something like this for your friends and your family and be the king or queen of your cul-de-sac,” said Lindsey.

To learn more about BAMA-Q and upcoming classes, click here.

