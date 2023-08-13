Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

BAMA-Q hosts class on how to master barbeque skills

BAMA-Q’s BBQ Hill in Pike Road is teaching people how to grill like a pro.
BAMA-Q’s BBQ Hill in Pike Road is teaching people how to grill like a pro.(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - BAMA-Q’s BBQ Hill in Pike Road is teaching people how to grill like a pro.

“BAMA-Q started as a TV show,” said BAMA-Q host Lisa Blackwell. “We have been shooting competition food sport, really for about seven seasons.”

Now, they’re taking their knowledge and sharing it with others through cooking classes.

Saturday, people who love cooking for fun, for competition or just to eat, got all the tips and tricks to make the perfect slab of ribs.

“I learned, I thought I was a pretty good cook. I learned smoke management and how to prepare your ribs,” said Todd Johnson, who attended the class.

Teacher and BBQ and steak grand champion John Lindsey shared lots of tips and tricks during the class, but he hopes that his students learned one specific thing.

“The fellowship of barbeque, the basics of how to get it done, to be able to go home and do something like this for your friends and your family and be the king or queen of your cul-de-sac,” said Lindsey.

To learn more about BAMA-Q and upcoming classes, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Small plane crashes in Emerald Mountain area Thursday evening
Caleb White, a 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School, died Thursday after suffering a...
‘Heartbroken’: High School senior basketball player dies after suffering medical emergency
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police

Latest News

Ray turned himself in Friday afternoon and was released from Montgomery Municipal Jail Friday...
Reggie Ray posts bail after being charged with disorderly conduct
WSFA 12 News asked candidates for Montgomery City Council District 4 about the quality of life...
Montgomery City Council race: District 4
Kimberly Latham
ALEA issues emergency missing child alert
Attorney Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney, is now representing Reggie Ray.
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt representing alleged Riverfront brawl ‘chair wielder’