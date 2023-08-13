Advertise
Family seeks justice after 21-year-old National Guardswoman found dead, husband arrested

A Utah family is seeking justice after a suspected homicide of their daughter in Alaska. (SOURCE: KUTV)
By Emma Riley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – A Utah family is seeking justice for the death of a 21-year-old National Guardswoman.

Saria Hildabrand’s husband is now accused of murder and evidence tampering.

Hildabrand had only been in Alaska for seven months after she moved there to be with her husband and to be a combat medic in the Alaska National Guard.

Hildabrand’s mother, Meredith Barney, said one of Hildabrand’s favorite parts of being in the National Guard were the friendships and connections she made.

“Hearing all the little stories that people send me about their memories about her and pictures, it’s been really hard to see all of that, but very beautiful to see all these relationships she had and how loved she was by everybody,” she said.

Barney said it was Hildabrand’s husband who reported her missing on the night of Aug. 7.

She was last seen leaving for work from her Anchorage home on Aug. 6 around 10 a.m. Her body was found a few days later, and her husband, 21-year-old Zarrius Hildabrand, was booked in jail for two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Hildabrand’s family is now calling for justice.

“Him going to jail, him having to pay for his crime for murdering my kid,” Barney said.

Barney said her bond with her daughter was special.

“I had her when I was 18 and so it was kind of like we grew up together, and we’ve always been super close, and we just had so much fun together,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

