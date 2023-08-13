Advertise
Homeownership program holds homebuyer workshop in Selma

NACA is trying to help displaced renters become homeowners.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma residents are still displaced seven months after an EF-2 tornado destroyed 40% of neighborhoods.

Mayor James Perkins, Jr. said the Queen City is currently dealing with a housing crisis.

“We don’t even have a place to house displaced people,” said Perkins. “We’re losing – we’re hemorrhaging citizens. They’re moving to other communities because we don’t have a place for them to live.”

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) held a workshop in Selma’s city council chambers for homebuyers and current homeowners.

“We will teach you how to manage your finances so when you get into your home, you can still pay for your mortgages and pay for other things,” said NACA realtor Chi Chi Jumbo.

Many renters cannot afford a down payment on a home or do not have the credit score for a low-interest mortgage.

Jumbo mentioned NACA will help renters become homebuyers by working through those barriers as well as current homeowners save money through a mortgage modification.

“When you are on that high-interest rate, it makes you default on that mortgage payment,” Jumbo said. “When you are in a lower, comfortable mortgage payment – interest rate, you can afford to pay your bills and take care of your family.”

NACA holds in-person and virtual workshops on home buying and homeowning.

