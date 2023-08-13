Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has found human remains near Lee Road 170, just south of Lee Road 126 in Salem, Alabama.

LCSO confirmed to News Leader 9 that the human remains are in a bad state of decomposition.

Officials are having the remains transferred to Montgomery for an autopsy.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, Donaldson Correctional Facility remains on lockdown
Attorney Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney, is now representing Reggie Ray.
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt representing alleged Riverfront brawl ‘chair wielder’

Latest News

Buckmasters Expo
Buckmasters Expo returns to Montgomery this weekend
On Saturday, August 19, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, in...
CrimeStoppers to hold gun buyback event Saturday
Greenville police are asking for the publics assistance in locating this suspect in an armed...
Greenville police seeking information in armed robbery case
Morning Smile: 2-time breast cancer survivor prepping for big bike ride
Montgomery Humane Society 'teenage' dogs need homes