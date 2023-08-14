Advertise
Alabama prison escapee serving life sentence for murder recaptured

Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Aug. 7. He was captured Monday morning in Montgomery. This is a photo showing him being taken into custody.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for an inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore has come to an end with his recapture, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Jordan Andrew Thomas escaped at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7. He remained on the run for almost exactly a week to the hour before he was located in Montgomery around 6 a.m. Monday.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division, U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF), Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery Police Department found Thomas in the 7200 block of Troy Highway in Montgomery.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody without incident and transported to Kilby Correctional Facility for processing. Thomas is now charged with first-degree escape.

Thomas was first convicted for the Oct. 2012 death of Dennis Johnson in 2014 and sentenced to 75 years in prison. The two were involved in an ongoing dispute before the murder and Thomas shot Johnson while he was sitting on his friend’s porch. The conviction was later thrown out on appeal, but a retrial five years later returned a guilty verdict and an life sentence.

File mug shot of Jordan Thomas
File mug shot of Jordan Thomas(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

