Biscuits Hammer Barons in Series Finale, 9-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (56-52) needed a win to avoid losing the series against the Birmingham Barons (38-70), and that is exactly what happened as the Butter and Blue cruised to a 9-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Birmingham scored their only two runs of the game in the first inning when Bryan Ramos homered to right-center field and Edgar Quero recorded an RBI-single. Despite the slow start, Mason Montgomery settled down and surrendered only one more hit during the rest of his four-inning performance.

The bottom of the inning saw Jake Eder (2-2) in a bases-loaded situation after surrendering a double and two walks to his first three batters. While the damage was minimal, the lefty hit Mason Auer with a pitch to make the score 2-1.

Tristan Peters tied the game in the next inning after hitting a fly ball to center field for an RBI-single. The knock allowed the Biscuits to take the lead in the third when Logan Driscoll fired a single of his own into the same area.

Eder loaded the bases once again, but this time the damage would be severe as Peters crushed a grand slam past the right field wall. It was the sixth grand slam of the season, which is one shy of the team record of seven set during the 2011 season.

The score remained 7-2 until the fifth inning when Kenny Piper recorded a two-run home run to extend the lead to seven. It was Piper’s first career Double-A home run and RBIs, putting the Biscuits in a commanding lead before inclement weather arrived.

The Barons had two outs in the sixth when the game was put into a delay, but it was eventually called off as the Butter and Blue took their third-straight victory, 9-2. Keyshawn Askew (1-0) earned the win while Eder took the loss, ending the series with a split.

The Biscuits will travel to Pensacola for a six-game series against the Blue Wahoos starting on Tuesday, August 15 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup for the series opener pits Patrick Wicklander (3-2) against Jonathan Bermudez (3-4).

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on August 22 for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves. The series will include a College Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, August 24; Clear Bag Giveaway on Friday, August 25; Football Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 26; and a Lil’ Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 27.

