Buckmasters Expo returns to Montgomery this weekend

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest hunting and outdoor expo in the Southeast is making its way back to Montgomery.

The annual Buckmasters Expo starts Friday inside the Montgomery Convention Center. The expo will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Buckmasters says there will be hundreds of vendors and activities for the whole family, including Dock Dogs, Seek One, Hunter Safety System, and more.

For a second year in a row, the expo will feature “Bulls & Buckmasters” Known as the “toughest sport on dirt,” professional bull riders from across the country will be on display. You can see all the action Friday and Saturday night.

For more information about this event, you can click here.

