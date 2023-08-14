CrimeStoppers to hold gun buyback event Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, along with with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery Police Department, will be hosting an anonymous gun buyback event at the Bryant Missionary Baptist Church located at 3645 Norman Bridge Road in Montgomery.

The gun buyback event aims to provide a safe and anonymous way for community members to turn in firearms they no longer need or want. In past events, many of the participants were widows who were left numerous guns by their loved ones, single adults who were given a gun by their parents and were never taught the proper way to use a firearm, or parents who didn’t want a gun falling into the hands of their child, and the list goes on and on.

Citizens who surrender guns at this event will receive gift cards for $50 for any rifle or shotgun, $100 for any functioning handgun, and $200 for an assault and semi-auto rifle.

The gun buyback hosted in Montgomery on May 20, 2023, was successful. A total of 89 guns were collected between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. A total of $6,450.00 in gift cards were paid to citizens for the guns collected. A total of 219 guns were destroyed on that day that had been collected from previous gun buyback events.

If you provide a valuable resource to the community, such as summer programs, mentoring, or counseling, and you would like to set up a table during one of these gun buyback events, you can contact CrimeStoppers by calling 334-215-7867 or send an email to CrimeStoppers@215stop.com.

