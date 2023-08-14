Governor Ivey to visit turnaround schools on back-to-school tour

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, will travel to Wilcox, Houston, and Montgomery counties to visit and offer encouragement to students as Alabama schools begin the new academic year.

On Monday, the governor will travel to Wilcox County first to deliver books and offer her encouragement to kindergarten, first grade and second-grade classes at J.E. Hobbs Elementary School and ABC Elementary School. Additionally, Governor Ivey will tour and give remarks at Cahaba Medical Care in Camden.

On Tuesday, the governor will travel to Houston County to deliver remarks during a back-to-school pep rally at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School.

On Wednesday, the governor will deliver books and offer her encouragement to third-grade classes at Dozier Elementary School.

During the Fall of 2022, Governor Ivey launched the Governor’s Turnaround Schools Initiative, a program designed to transform low-performing schools and the surrounding communities. 15 elementary schools were chosen from all areas of the state to participate in the program to receive additional funding and targeted support from the Office of School Improvement, as well as community and state partners such as the Department of Human Resources, Department of Mental Health, Alabama Arts Alliance and others.

This initiative uses the four domains of rapid school improvement, school leadership, teacher growth and development, improved classroom practices, and strong school climate to transform student achievement, community engagement, teacher retention and recruitment, and the overall culture of the surrounding area. This initiative was established to serve as a template for future school turnaround programs, informing every school in the state on how to handle community engagement and school climate.

