Greenville police seeking information in armed robbery case

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greenville Police Department is seeking information regarding a business robbery that occurred at the One Stop Cash in Greenville.

According to police, on Saturday, August 12, around 9:54 a.m., an unknown subject described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black hat with a green bill, black pants, and white shoes entered the One Stop Cash business in Greenville. He is seen on surveillance video with a small, black pistol in his right hand when he demands money from the store clerk. He then receives the cash from her and walks behind the counter to attempt to access her safe. The clerk doesn’t know the combination, so the suspect then leaves the business and walks away on foot. No known vehicles at this time.

Greenville police are asking for the publics help in identifying this robbery suspect (Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.

