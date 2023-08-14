Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Martina McBride coming to Wetumpka

Martina McBride performs Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Martina McBride performs Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Grammy-nominated artist Martina McBride will take center stage at Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Wetumpka on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Martina McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold records, nine Platinum honors, three double Platinum records, and two triple Platinum awards. She was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.

She has also released two cookbooks–the first, Around the Table, a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018. Most recently, Martina was honored with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her impactful contributions to country music.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, Donaldson Correctional Facility remains on lockdown
Attorney Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney, is now representing Reggie Ray.
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt representing alleged Riverfront brawl ‘chair wielder’

Latest News

Buckmasters Expo
Buckmasters Expo returns to Montgomery this weekend
BAMA-Q’s BBQ Hill in Pike Road is teaching people how to grill like a pro.
BAMA-Q hosts class on how to master barbeque skills
Turkey Tetrazzini
Fridays in the Kitchen: Turkey tetrazzini
Bacon wrapped hot dogs
Studio Kitchen Cookup: Bacon wrapped hot dogs