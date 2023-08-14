Martina McBride coming to Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Grammy-nominated artist Martina McBride will take center stage at Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Wetumpka on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Martina McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold records, nine Platinum honors, three double Platinum records, and two triple Platinum awards. She was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.

She has also released two cookbooks–the first, Around the Table, a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018. Most recently, Martina was honored with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her impactful contributions to country music.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

