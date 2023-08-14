Advertise
Montgomery Humane Society’s “teenage” pups need forever families

By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery Humane Society needs help finding a place for some pets that seem to be “stuck in the middle.” It needs to find homes for what it calls its “teenage” dogs, the ones that are getting too big for the puppy room, and there’s no space for them in the large dog runs.

Most of these teenagers actually found themselves at the shelter during their puppy season and watched their littermates find families and homes, and, for some reason, were left behind. The shelter says many of these teenagers are learning to walk on a leash, already sleep through the night, and are starting to be potty trained, so they’re ready to learn how to fit into your lifestyle.

Adoption fees are reduced for these guys, and if you can’t adopt, there are plenty of other ways you can help the shelter.

See the pets available, and apply to foster or adopt here.

