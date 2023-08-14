Police seek weekend Union Springs homicide suspect

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding a weekend homicide suspect.

Joe Louis Hatcher, 51, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in the 100 block of Locke Avenue Saturday. No details on the victim or a possible motive have been released.

Hatcher was developed as a suspect but has not yet been arrested. He is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hatcher’s location should call Union Springs Police at (334) 738-3131 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, which is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the suspect’s location.

CrimeStoppers can be reached via its 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3-tips app.

