Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police seek weekend Union Springs homicide suspect

Joe Louis Hatcher is being sought in connection to an Aug. 12 homicide in Union Springs.
Joe Louis Hatcher is being sought in connection to an Aug. 12 homicide in Union Springs.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding a weekend homicide suspect.

Joe Louis Hatcher, 51, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in the 100 block of Locke Avenue Saturday. No details on the victim or a possible motive have been released.

Hatcher was developed as a suspect but has not yet been arrested. He is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hatcher’s location should call Union Springs Police at (334) 738-3131 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, which is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the suspect’s location.

CrimeStoppers can be reached via its 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3-tips app.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Attorney Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney, is now representing Reggie Ray.
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt representing alleged Riverfront brawl ‘chair wielder’
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
The Selma Saints will play the Beauregard Hornets at Montgomery's Cramton Bowl on Aug. 24 while...
Memorial Stadium repairs to be complete before second home game

Latest News

The City of Montgomery hosted the final edition of the Second Saturday event series for this...
City of Montgomery hosts final Second Saturday event
NACA is trying to help displaced renters become homeowners.
NACA hosts housing workshop in Selma
Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative hosted a health and wellness fest in downtown...
Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative hosts wellness fest
BAMA-Q’s BBQ Hill in Pike Road is teaching people how to grill like a pro.
BAMA-Q hosts master grilling lessons at BBQ Hill