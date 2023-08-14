Prattville police seeking information in August homicide

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is investigating an August homicide and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to investigators, on August 6, 2023, at about 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Covered Bride Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, units located a male who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators say a male wearing a black hoodie and black pants was seen walking away from the area immediately after the shooting occurred.

There are no other details available for release at this time. Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and identification of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.