Two more stormy and extremely hot days

A break from the storms and excessive humidity arrives starting Wednesday
Rain and storms are possible to start the week, then drier and less humid air works its way...
Rain and storms are possible to start the week, then drier and less humid air works its way into Central Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more days of extreme and dangerous heat and humidity before things change for the better -- at least for a few days. Both today and tomorrow highs will reach the upper 90s with heat indices well over 100 degrees.

Heat indices will exceed 110 degrees in most places once again today.
Heat indices will exceed 110 degrees in most places once again today.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures won’t beat any records either day. That fact really doesn’t matter though because it’s the combination of the heat and humidity that will be brutal. Heat indices will peak around 115 degrees today and 110 degrees tomorrow. That is essentially how it’s felt over the last several days.

As a result, there’s another area-wide Excessive Heat Warning in effect today. It’s entirely possible that another heat alert is issued for tomorrow too. Be sure to stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as possible and avoid prolonged time in the sun.

There will once again be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening. The same can be said for tomorrow. There is no organized severe weather in the forecast either day, though a few stronger storms are possible.

Then comes a much-deserved break from the insanely high humidity...

Highs will come down a few degrees Wednesday and Thursday behind a “cold” front. We’re talking lower 90s on Wednesday and middle 90s on Thursday. The temperatures aren’t main story with this particular cold front.

The humidity will drop considerably for the Wednesday-Friday period.
The humidity will drop considerably for the Wednesday-Friday period.(WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will drop significantly starting Wednesday. It will actually feel pretty comfortable by August standards Wednesday through Friday. Dew points will drop from the upper 70s to the lower and middle 60s. This means heat indices staying at or below 100 degrees! After the stretch we’ve endured, that will feel great!

The big drop in humidity means less moisture in the atmosphere. The result will be virtually no chance of rain starting Wednesday and lasting through early next week. Many models keep us bone dry for at least a week starting Wednesday. This could dry up our soils pretty fast so we’ll have to watch for that.

Big heat returns starting this Friday. The humidity then returns this weekend.
Big heat returns starting this Friday. The humidity then returns this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Skies will range from mostly sunny Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to partly cloudy this weekend. The reason for some additional cloud cover this weekend is an increase in moisture. Yes, that means it will feel more humid again starting Saturday.

With highs in the upper 90s it won’t take much humidity to send heat indices over 100 degrees. So I’d look for heat indices to be around 105 degrees or higher this weekend and beyond. Yay...

