Two people arrested after being found with 1,500 fentanyl pills in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested following an investigation conducted by the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit.

The investigation was into the trafficking of fentanyl at a home located on Tammy St. SW. Investigators identified the suspects as 26-year-old Xavier Yarbrough and 24-year-old Arionna Grayson.

A search warrant was executed at the home on Monday and during the search, investigators came in contact with the subjects and located 1,500 fentanyl pills.

Yarbrough was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl. Before his arrest, Yarbrough was out on bond for an Assault - 1st-degree charge.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 cash bond. According to DPD, a bond revocation is pending.

Grayson was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and she is being held on a $20,000 bond.

