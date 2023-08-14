Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two people arrested after being found with 1,500 fentanyl pills in Decatur

Arionna Grayson, 24 and Xavier Yarbrough, 26
Arionna Grayson, 24 and Xavier Yarbrough, 26(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested following an investigation conducted by the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit.

The investigation was into the trafficking of fentanyl at a home located on Tammy St. SW. Investigators identified the suspects as 26-year-old Xavier Yarbrough and 24-year-old Arionna Grayson.

A search warrant was executed at the home on Monday and during the search, investigators came in contact with the subjects and located 1,500 fentanyl pills.

Yarbrough was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl. Before his arrest, Yarbrough was out on bond for an Assault - 1st-degree charge.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 cash bond. According to DPD, a bond revocation is pending.

Grayson was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and she is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Alabama prison escapee serving life sentence for murder recaptured
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Montgomery high school catches fire
Joe Louis Hatcher is being sought in connection to an Aug. 12 homicide in Union Springs.
Police seek weekend Union Springs homicide suspect

Latest News

Park Crossing High School Principal Cheryl Fountain
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Montgomery high school catches fire
Park Crossing High School closed Tuesday due to Monday night fire
Viewer video of Park Crossing High School fire
Viewer video of Park Crossing High School fire