7 arrested in multi-agency sex sting in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Members of multiple agency, including the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, met Tuesday to talk about the results of a recent multi-day operation aimed at removing child predators off the streets, resulting in seven arrests.

Assisting the Houston County Sheriff’s Office in “Operation Back to School” included ALEA’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Dothan Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston County District Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit, representatives with Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, the 17th Circuit Drug Task Force and Covenant Rescue Group.

HCSO Major Bill Rafferty and Investigator Chris Summerlin went over the major details of the results the joint investigation that took place between August 10 and 11.

The joint investigation, which took place between August 10 and 11, saw all seven arrests coming after each of the suspects were reported to have travelled to the Houston County area with the belief they were answering online advertisements to meet with a 14-year-old female for sex in exchange for money. The ads were posted onto online sites by undercover agents with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The seven arrested individuals are listed as follows:

Vidal Deshon Guice, 28 of Troy

Brandon Denard Mitchell, 38 of Arlington, GA, registered sex offender

Jameson Isreal Lopez-Chanchavac, 21 of Thomasville, GA

Pierre Andra Hyck, 41 of Dothan

Wilmer Jaziel Ponce-Gomez, 26 of Ozark

Jazzmund Deonte Cunningham, 26 of Slocomb

Jakhari Isiah Martin, 28 of Dothan

According to Rafferty, each of the seven have been charged with first degree Human Trafficking, Electronic Solicitation of a Child by Computer Device and Travelling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act.

“I think one of the main things we want to get across right here is parents: pay attention to what your kids are doing, what they are on, their social media because there are predators that will come after them,” explained Rafferty. “It is quite evident by these 7 arrests that these individuals, knowing they were coming to meet a 14-year-old for illegal sex acts, chose to do so. These agencies will continue to work to take predators off the streets.”

For Summerlin, and the other agency representatives present at the press conference that work crimes against children, the reality of the situation they are seeing locally pushed them to action.

“We are seeing an overabundance of 14 to 15-year-olds juveniles involved in either being victims of or soliciting themselves,” said Summerlin. “This operation was designed to go after the people that solicit that certain age group of people. It happens in your own backyard, this is in the city limits of Dothan.”

