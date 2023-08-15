ADPH discusses potential ‘tridemic’ return this fall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s called the “tridemic.” COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus are all expected to strike at once this fall.

Currently in Alabama, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, while RSV and flu case numbers remain low. But Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said that can change.

“Anytime we have multiple different respiratory infections circulating at the same time, I think all these affect people in different ways, although the risk groups overlap in terms of, potentially those that are older, those that have underlying medical conditions, including heart and lung conditions,” said Stubblefield.

These illnesses can also run rampant in schools, especially RSV in day cares.

To eliminate a potential spike, a new RSV and COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the coming months. In the meantime, there are preventative measures that can be taken in school and at home.

“They try to improve ventilation, they make sure that people have access to keeping their hands are clean in terms of hand sanitizers and cleaning like they have been doing,” said Stubblefield. “And for parents, what get recommend is that they keep their kids home when they’re sick. Don’t send your kids to school sick, make sure that if you do have symptoms that you consider being tested.”

Children as young as 8 months old can receive the new RSV vaccine as soon as it is available. Children as young as 6 months old can receive the flu vaccine. If your child needs a RSV vaccine, contact your pediatrician.

Click here to find a location that administers COVID-19 vaccines.

