Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Campaign to help Montgomery panhandlers going largely unused

The Give Smart Montgomery campaign launched last year, but officials say there are very few nonprofits actually benefiting from this.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Give Smart campaign. was launched last year to help tackle the city’s growing panhandling problem.

Money has been raised, but very few nonprofit groups are applying for that funding to help the panhandlers.

During WSFA 12 News’ candidate forum, District 8 Councilman Glen Pruitt called the lack of nonprofits pursuing available grant money through the campaign a “shame.”

“What the program is is trying to get our people off the streets that actually want help,” said Pruitt. “People that are homeless and are trying to just make ends meet doing it, and don’t know what to do. Those are the people that we need to help.”

Central Alabama Community Foundation President Burton Crenshaw said they have awarded grants to two organizations. She said Hope Inspired Ministries and the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless both received $5,000 to provide help to panhandlers.

They had several others apply but not qualify.

Crenshaw said the mission of the initiative is to specifically address homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse.

“While it is fabulous to provide resources, toiletries, food to these individuals by just handing them these items, this initiative is to see what it’s going to take to get them off the street, to get them to where they don’t have to panhandle anymore,” she said.

Crenshaw said there’s still money they hope to distribute. She encourages more organizations to apply.

Those who are awarded can re-apply for more funds once they use the initial money.

“It’s going to take a lot to help them get off the streets, and so we want to just help,” said Crenshaw.

People may still help this effort via donations.

Nonprofits that need assistance with the grant-writing process are encouraged to contact CACF.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, lockdown lifted at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Alabama prison escapee serving life sentence for murder recaptured

Latest News

Brownie Caldwell, known as “coach Brownie” has been at Dadeville High School for years.
Dadeville High School teacher helping her students cope with mass shooting
Over 1,400 in emergency shelters on Maui as hundreds more displaced residents seek shelter...
Alabama Red Cross volunteers on standby to help with Maui wildfire recovery
On Saturday, August 19, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, in...
CrimeStoppers to hold gun buyback event Saturday
Dadeville High School teacher helping her students cope with mass shooting
Dadeville High School teacher helping her students cope with mass shooting