Campaign to help Montgomery panhandlers going largely unused

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Give Smart campaign. was launched last year to help tackle the city’s growing panhandling problem.

Money has been raised, but very few nonprofit groups are applying for that funding to help the panhandlers.

During WSFA 12 News’ candidate forum, District 8 Councilman Glen Pruitt called the lack of nonprofits pursuing available grant money through the campaign a “shame.”

“What the program is is trying to get our people off the streets that actually want help,” said Pruitt. “People that are homeless and are trying to just make ends meet doing it, and don’t know what to do. Those are the people that we need to help.”

Central Alabama Community Foundation President Burton Crenshaw said they have awarded grants to two organizations. She said Hope Inspired Ministries and the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless both received $5,000 to provide help to panhandlers.

They had several others apply but not qualify.

Crenshaw said the mission of the initiative is to specifically address homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse.

“While it is fabulous to provide resources, toiletries, food to these individuals by just handing them these items, this initiative is to see what it’s going to take to get them off the street, to get them to where they don’t have to panhandle anymore,” she said.

Crenshaw said there’s still money they hope to distribute. She encourages more organizations to apply.

Those who are awarded can re-apply for more funds once they use the initial money.

“It’s going to take a lot to help them get off the streets, and so we want to just help,” said Crenshaw.

People may still help this effort via donations.

Nonprofits that need assistance with the grant-writing process are encouraged to contact CACF.

