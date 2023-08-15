Dadeville High School teacher helping her students cope with mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Brownie Caldwell, known as “coach Brownie,” has been at Dadeville High School for years. Her work experience includes coaching tennis, teaching physical education and driving school buses. She’s also a Dadeville City Council member. She said she loves all her jobs and roles, but recently her priority has been supporting her students emotionally.

“I feel like I’ve counseled a lot these past couple of months,” Caldwell said. “I know I’m not a licensed counselor, but I spend a lot of time with these kids, and I just want to be there to listen. That’s really been my goal.”

Her keen focus on her students’ emotional well-being comes just months after Dadeville High School and the entire community were rocked by a mass shooting. Four people were killed in April birthday party shooting. Two of the victims were seniors at Dadeville High School. Many students learned a painful life lesson that life is short and can change instantly.

“You know that incident will never ever be forgotten,” Caldwell said.

This lesson that life is forever changing carries over into the 2023-2024 school year. Changes at Dadeville High School include a new principal, more counselors, and a new gym. The new building is currently under construction, meaning Coach Brownie’s classes are in the auditorium. This space, another change, provides an intimate setting for her to talk to her students about what happened and what steps they can all take to try to move forward.

“I get emotional talking about it because I love these kids so much, and I just want to be there for these kids to help them move forward and to love on them,” she said.

The busy PE teacher is invested in the school and community. Originally from Atlanta, Caldwell moved to the area in 1994. She said at first it was a major adjustment coming from the big city to the small town, but she quickly fell in love with the people and the beautiful scenery and lakes in Tallapoosa County.

Caldwell is married to fellow PE teacher and driver’s education teacher David Caldwell. The couple have three children. Their youngest is a student at Dadeville High School.

“When I moved here all those years ago, I realized this is where I need to be,” she said. “This town is very welcoming. After 30 years, this is our home now. We love it here. This school is wonderful, the kids are great, and I just felt I was called to work and be in this area.”

When asked how she finds time to do it all, she said when you truly love what you do, it’s not work.

“At PE, we talk about physical health. This is the first year in ages I haven’t coached tennis, but I loved that too. And when I’m driving the bus, I get to greet kids first thing in the morning and hear about their day in the afternoon,” Caldwell said. “I truly have the best job.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.