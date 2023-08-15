Ground broken on $15M sports complex in Crenshaw County

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County officials broke ground on what they say is the biggest project in the county’s history.

The county is welcoming a $15 million sports complex on Highway 331 past the Crenshaw County Hospital in Luverne. It will have eight baseball and softball fields, two soccer fields, track and field area, a recreational vehicle park and a lake.

“Gives something for the community, something for economic growth, something for families to come to,” said Crenshaw County Commissioner Raymond McGough.

McGough said Crenshaw County is made up of families, and this facility will allow them to spend their money there and bring in others to boost the local economy.

“They’re going to other places and spending their money, taking their time. It’s a lot of work on them, a lot of expense on them,” he said.

Developers of the project and people in the community came out to support the complex at Tuesday’s groundbreaking. One resident, Samantha Bagwell, said “I’m excited to see the growth that it’s going to bring to our county. As a young professional in Crenshaw County, we need this. We need this growth and economic opportunity.”

Construction is already underway on the project and is expected to be complete in the next two years.

This project was funded by tax dollars.

