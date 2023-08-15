Advertise
Illinois National Guard member dies of heat injuries at Camp Shelby in Mississippi

FILE - Two people got sick from the high heat over the weekend at Camp Shelby, Mississippi.
FILE - Two people got sick from the high heat over the weekend at Camp Shelby, Mississippi.(wdam)
By Renaldo Hopkins and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Changes are being made at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center after two medical emergencies from the extreme heat took place over the weekend, with one of them turning fatal.

According to Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, Director of Public Affairs for the Mississippi National Guard, a member of the Illinois National Guard died Friday after becoming sick due to the high heat.

Smith said the soldier experienced a medical emergency after finishing a two-mile run event of the Army Combat Fitness Test as a student at Camp Shelby. She said the soldier was immediately tended to by an onsite medic, who treated him and called for an ambulance.

The ambulance took him to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, where he was pronounced dead by staff shortly after arriving.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the soldier as 38-year-old Nathaniel Jefferson of Chicago.

The second medical emergency happened the next day after a Mississippi National Guardsman experienced symptoms of a heat injury Saturday.

Smith said the soldier was feeling sick after during training. She said two onsite instructors quickly helped the soldier to a shaded area and made sure he was drinking enough water.

Post security was immediately contacted requesting an ambulance, but after two minutes of waiting on the ambulance, the soldier’s condition started to get worse.

Recruiting and Retention Battalion onsite instructors took action by loading the soldier in a government van and taking him to Forrest General Hospital, where he is currently being treated.

“Safety and readiness are paramount for the men and women serving in the Mississippi National Guard,” said Smith. “Leaders are consistently evaluating weather conditions and performing risk assessments to measure and prevent further heat injuries to safeguard our service members and ensure we are always ready and always there for the Mississippi communities in which we serve.”

The Mississippi National Guard published a safety stand-down order on Saturday following the second heat injury report in order to address the extreme heat, Smith said.

Smith said the order directs all members of the Mississippi to cease all outdoor organizational and individual physical fitness training during the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice “to minimize the exposure to the excessive heat we are experiencing throughout the state.”

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

