Man pleads guilty to 2019 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has pleaded guilty in a homicide case almost four years after his arrest.

The Montgomery County district attorney’s office says Shariko Dejuan Smith, 23, has pleaded guilty to murder for the shooting death of 30-year-old Marcus “Dale” Martin.

Martin was killed on April 30, 2019. Smith was arrested on an initial charge of capital murder on Aug. 29, 2019.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey said due to pleading to the lesser charge, Smith faces up to 99 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge James Anderson on Sept. 26. Bailey said Smith will remain free on bail until that hearing despite his team’s request that he be taken into custody.

In the plea announcement, Bailey gave details on the case, saying evidence showed Martin had invited Smith to his apartment, where they got into an argument. Bailey said Smith pulled a gun and shot Martin multiple times as he tried to get away.

In the affidavit, investigators say Smith also stole property before running away.

“To shoot and kill someone in cold blood in their own home is truly despicable,” Bailey said in a statement. “My office is dedicated to making sure Shariko Smith’s sentence reflects the consequences of committing this senseless, violent crime. We will do everything in our power to make sure justice is served for Mr. Martin and his loved ones.”

