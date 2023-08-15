Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man pleads guilty to 2019 Montgomery murder

Shariko Smith pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of Marcus Martin.
Shariko Smith pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of Marcus Martin.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has pleaded guilty in a homicide case almost four years after his arrest.

The Montgomery County district attorney’s office says Shariko Dejuan Smith, 23, has pleaded guilty to murder for the shooting death of 30-year-old Marcus “Dale” Martin.

Martin was killed on April 30, 2019. Smith was arrested on an initial charge of capital murder on Aug. 29, 2019.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey said due to pleading to the lesser charge, Smith faces up to 99 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge James Anderson on Sept. 26. Bailey said Smith will remain free on bail until that hearing despite his team’s request that he be taken into custody.

In the plea announcement, Bailey gave details on the case, saying evidence showed Martin had invited Smith to his apartment, where they got into an argument. Bailey said Smith pulled a gun and shot Martin multiple times as he tried to get away.

In the affidavit, investigators say Smith also stole property before running away.

“To shoot and kill someone in cold blood in their own home is truly despicable,” Bailey said in a statement. “My office is dedicated to making sure Shariko Smith’s sentence reflects the consequences of committing this senseless, violent crime. We will do everything in our power to make sure justice is served for Mr. Martin and his loved ones.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Lightning suspected as cause of Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School fire
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Alabama prison escapee serving life sentence for murder recaptured
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
The Union Springs Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have announced that Joe...
Union Springs homicide suspect located

Latest News

In May, Jones Medical Supply and the Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center kicked off their test...
Troy Trojans score major health benefits in sleep apnea study
Crenshaw County officials broke ground on a new sports complex.
Ground broken on $15M sports complex in Crenshaw County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Former President Donald Trump faces 4th criminal indictment and Brendan Cullerton joins us to...
Trump faces 4th indictment in Georgia