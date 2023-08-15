Advertise
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said a 6-year-old boy was shot this morning at an apartment complex on Azalea Road.

Police said officers responded to Summer Place Apartments at 557 Azalea Road at at about 6:15 a.m. Police said the boy received multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy has been transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition undergoing surgery, police said.

The MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

FOX10 News talked to the victim’s mother and cousin, who described the incident as a targeted shooting, calling for more to be done to stop gun violence.

The victim’s mother, Nelissa Franks, said she and her children were sleeping when shots rang out and bullets struck the child.

