Montgomery high school catches fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School Monday night.

While the cause is under investigation, Montgomery Public Schools spokeswoman Jade Jones said they believe weather could have played a factor.

Jones said there was damage to an isolated part of the building, There was also water damage. The extent of the damage is not yet clear.

As a result, the school will be closed Tuesday. Jones said MPS will contact all students and parents about the next steps and when the school will reopen.

