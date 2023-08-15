Advertise
Montgomery high school catches fire

A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Aug. 14, 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School Monday night.

While the cause is under investigation, Montgomery Public Schools spokeswoman Jade Jones said they believe weather could have played a factor.

Jones said there was damage to an isolated part of the building, There was also water damage. The extent of the damage is not yet clear.

As a result, the school will be closed Tuesday. Jones said MPS will contact all students and parents about the next steps and when the school will reopen.

