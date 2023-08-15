Montgomery Police investigating two fatal crashes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two separate fatal traffic crashes that took place last week.

According to investigators, Thursday, August 10, at about 9 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3500 block of Lower Wetumpka Road about a single-vehicle traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, they located a 2013 Chevy Silverado. The pedestrian, Greson Vandiver, 77, of Montgomery, Alabama, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Vandiver was later pronounced dead.

A second fatal accident occurred on Saturday, August 12, at about 12:20 p.m. According to police, MPD and Fire Medics responded to I-85 Southbound near Perry Hill Road about a single-vehicle traffic collision.

At the scene, they located a 2007 Lincoln Mark LT driven by Robert Green, 61, of Montgomery, Alabama. Green sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigations into these fatal crashes are ongoing, and no further information has been released.

