Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Police investigating two fatal crashes

(Source: KNOE)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two separate fatal traffic crashes that took place last week.

According to investigators, Thursday, August 10, at about 9 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3500 block of Lower Wetumpka Road about a single-vehicle traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, they located a 2013 Chevy Silverado. The pedestrian, Greson Vandiver, 77, of Montgomery, Alabama, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Vandiver was later pronounced dead.

A second fatal accident occurred on Saturday, August 12, at about 12:20 p.m. According to police, MPD and Fire Medics responded to I-85 Southbound near Perry Hill Road about a single-vehicle traffic collision.

At the scene, they located a 2007 Lincoln Mark LT driven by Robert Green, 61, of Montgomery, Alabama. Green sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigations into these fatal crashes are ongoing, and no further information has been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Montgomery high school catches fire
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Alabama prison escapee serving life sentence for murder recaptured
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Joe Louis Hatcher is being sought in connection to an Aug. 12 homicide in Union Springs.
Police seek weekend Union Springs homicide suspect

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Park Crossing High School Principal Cheryl Fountain
Morning Smile: Wetumpka native wins world championship title in Glasgow, Scotland
A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Montgomery high school catches fire