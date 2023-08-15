Advertise
Montgomery police investigating two weekend shootings

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred over this past weekend.

According to MPD, on Sunday at about 4:13 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5300 block of Roland Drive regarding a subject shot. Police located an adult female victim that sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting occurred on Sunday at about 8 a.m. According to MPD, Police responded to a local hospital about a subject shot. Investigators located a juvenile male victim who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road.

No further information is available at this time regarding these two shootings.

