Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Motorcycle rider dies in fatal crash while attempting to elude police

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man riding a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle died early Monday evening when he crashed while trying to elude police.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Monday at approximately 7:25 p.m., a crash occurred involving a motorcycle and a parked vehicle claiming the life of Joseph Raphael Novelli, 35, of Evergreen.

ALEA stated that Novelli was attempting to elude law enforcement when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck two mailboxes before striking a parked Conecuh County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

The crash occurred on U.S. 31, approximately three miles south of McKenzie, in Butler County.

No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Montgomery high school catches fire
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Alabama prison escapee serving life sentence for murder recaptured
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

Latest News

Sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the equatorial Pacific.
What El Nino means for winter 2023-24
The City of Montgomery Municipal Election is happening a week from today & Victorrus Felder...
Montgomery Mayoral Candidate: Victorrus Felder
As Municipal Election Day creeps closer, Montgomery Mayoral Candidate Marcus McNeal joins us...
Montgomery Mayoral Candidate: Marcus McNeal
Founder Jackie Bushman joins us this morning to tell us about and promote the upcoming...
Buckmasters Expo: August 18-20