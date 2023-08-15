Motorcycle rider dies in fatal crash while attempting to elude police

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man riding a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle died early Monday evening when he crashed while trying to elude police.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Monday at approximately 7:25 p.m., a crash occurred involving a motorcycle and a parked vehicle claiming the life of Joseph Raphael Novelli, 35, of Evergreen.

ALEA stated that Novelli was attempting to elude law enforcement when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck two mailboxes before striking a parked Conecuh County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

The crash occurred on U.S. 31, approximately three miles south of McKenzie, in Butler County.

No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.