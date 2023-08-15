Suspect captured days after elderly woman’s Bullock County home invaded

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Bullock County home invasion suspect has been arrested after allegedly forcing his way into an elderly woman’s home, according to the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Sheriff’s investigators said the woman quickly became a victim after answering a knock on her door around 2 p.m. on Aug. 7. The suspect, now identified as Gray Wright, initially asked if he could have some water before forcing his way into the woman’s home, investigators said.

The crime happened along rural County Road 14, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. After invading the victim’s home, the suspect stole the woman’s purse containing checks, cash, and a debit card, as well as her cell phone.

Investigators canvased the area and found surveillance video that matched the suspect and his vehicle’s description. Once released, the images received “a tremendous public response,” CrimeStoppers said, including from multiple other law enforcement agencies.

It was another law enforcement agency that positively identified Wright as the suspect, and he was located in Montgomery on Thursday. He has since been transported back to Bullock County to face charges of second-degree robbery, first-degree assault and third-degree theft of property.

