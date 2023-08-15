Today’s cold front will bring big changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One more day of big-time heat and humidity before things change for the better -- at least for a few days. Today, highs will reach the middle to upper 90s in most places with heat indices well over 100 degrees.

Heat indices will rise to between 104 and 112 degrees this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

That has resulted in yet another heat alert today. Most counties are under a Heat Advisory with heat indices peaking between 105 and 112 degrees, especially across the southern half of the area. Be sure to stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as possible and avoid prolonged time in the sun.

There will once again be scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There is no organized severe weather in the forecast, though some stronger storms capable of gusty winds are possible. The highest rain and storm coverage should be along and south of U.S. 80 and I-85 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Today's cold front will trigger showers and storms this afternoon. Behind it things will turn much less humid. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the much-deserved break from the insanely high humidity!

Highs will come down several degrees tomorrow and Thursday behind today’s “cold” front. We’re talking lower 90s tomorrow and middle 90s on Thursday. Lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the next three nights! Temperatures aren’t the main story with this particular cold front though.

It’s the significant drop in humidity that we are most excited about. It will actually feel pretty comfortable by August standards tomorrow through Friday. Dew points will drop from the upper 70s to the lower and middle 60s. This means heat indices will stay below 100 degrees through Friday!

The humidity takes a tumble after today's cold front passage. (WSFA 12 News)

The big drop in humidity also means less moisture in the atmosphere. The result will be pretty much no chance of rain starting tomorrow and lasting through early next week. Most models keep us bone dry for at least a week starting tomorrow.

Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day. The stretch of weather we’re about to see will be perfect for hitting the pools, lakes and rivers. You’ll just have to make sure you use plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated given the ample amount of daily sunshine.

Humidity values will climb back up this weekend into next week. Even so, it will not be as bad as what we’ve been dealing with of late. But it won’t take much humidity to send heat indices back over 100 degrees once again because actual temperatures will be in the upper 90s every day starting this weekend.

Sunshine and dry weather with much lower humidity will dominate starting Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

I’d look for heat indices to be between 100 and 107 degrees this weekend and next week pending any changes in the humidity forecast. It will not be nearly as bad as what we have been feeling over the last several days.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.