Troy Trojans score major health benefits in sleep apnea study

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Could a better night’s sleep lead to better performance on the football field? In June, some Troy Trojans football players huddled to take part in a study to answer that question, and researchers have taken the results into the endzone.

In May, Jones Medical Supply and the Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center kicked off their test to tackle sleep apnea by focusing on the sleeping habits of the Trojans’ entire offensive line. Thirteen who were identified as having obstructive sleep apnea, or OSA, opted to take part in the study.

The 13 athletes each slept with a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine for a month. Each saw “significant improvements,” according to researchers.

An apnea is a sleep event in which the sleeper’s airway is blocked, causing the person to stop breathing for at least 10 seconds due to a complete or partial blockage of their airway. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says OSA affects nearly 30 million Americans, and an estimated 80% of cases remain undiagnosed.

Those who have OSA can show multiple symptoms, according to Jones, including loud snoring, gasping for air during sleep, difficulty staying asleep, irritability, daytime tiredness and sleepiness. If left untreated, sleep apnea can lead to serious health consequences, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, and depression.

The study revealed that each of the 13 linemen experienced an average of 10 to 18 sleep events per hour during the study, with 23 per hour being the most recorded. Researchers said that after a month of using a CPAP, all of the athletes saw their sleep events drop to zero or one per hour.

“A CPAP machine delivers continuous pressure according to settings prescribed by your sleep specialist to keep the throat from collapsing,” explained Jason Jones, owner Jones Medical Supply. “This creates a situation where breathing normalizes and sleep quality improves. By continuing to sleep with CPAP machine and following their prescriptions, these players will get better sleep and have overall better health.”

So should the Trojans’ offensive line perform better on the gridiron? It appears so.

“Good sleep is such a vital part of good health,” said Rick Smith, the CEO of Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center, “and we expect this to translate to better performance on the field, in the classroom and in life.”

