Uncertainty surrounds proposed 62-acre Pike Road neighborhood

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A major housing development in Pike Road is in limbo.

After a lengthy planning commission meeting Monday night, the developers have to put a pause on their plan, at least for now.

The proposed development would be on 62 acres of land off of Wallahatchie Road, not far from Mockingbird Lane.

#HappeningNow The Pike Road Planning Commission is looking at a request to divide 62 acres into 325 residential lots. The neighborhood would be near the South side of Wallahatchie Road, not far from Mockingbird Lane. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/UpFTYCa9ck — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) August 14, 2023

The current plan splits the land up into 325 residential lots. The project has raised some concerns. Chris Dunn, chairman of the Pike Road Planning Commission, said he has heard concerns from people who said they moved there because they like Pike Road the way it is.

“Reality is if we just look back 20 years ago or 25 years ago, we had 320 people out here,” said Dunn.

Some members of the planning commission and the public had questions on how the development would affect town infrastructure, school attendance and traffic. One resident said he can barely get out of his own driveway during some parts of the day.

“We don’t necessarily build the streets for the traffic to come. We always have to have the traffic to come before we build the streets,” Dunn said. “And that’s just normal development.”

Dunn said D.R. Horton is the developer behind the project. An engineer representing the company did not want to speak with WSFA 12 News, but did state at the meeting that they have crafted an effective plan. The engineer said the developers are locals with good intentions.

Still, the project was not given the green light on Monday and is now up in the air.

At the end of the meeting, the engineer for the project decided to pull the plan from the agenda, meaning the commission will further discuss the neighborhood if a plan is re-submitted.

If the neighborhood is built, the commission says the developer is required to maintain 50% of the land for “green space.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.