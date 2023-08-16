Advertise
Alabama CrimeStoppers offers cash reward in Phenix City homicide

Alabama CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in deadly Phenix City shooting
Alabama CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in deadly Phenix City shooting(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department asks for the public’s help in a deadly shooting killing a 25-year-old man.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Aug. 3 in the 1700 block of 20th Avenue around midnight. Police say after arriving at the scene, Carnell Mobley was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound he later died from.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information leading to the identification of the shooting suspect.

Investigators say you should contact 911 or the CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tipline at 334-215-7867 if you have any information on this case.

