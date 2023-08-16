Biscuits survive thriller with Blue Wahoos, 6-5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (57-52) were able to start the series on the right foot against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (61-47) on Tuesday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium, taking the back-and-forth affair by a score of 6-5.

Patrick Wicklander surrendered the first run of the game to Pensacola in the form of a solo-home run for Jacob Berry during the first inning. It was Wicklander’s 10th home run allowed this season, and it gave the Blue Wahoos an early 1-0 advantage.

Jonathan Bermúdez stifled the Biscuits’ hitting during the first two innings of play, allowing only one hit over that span. The dominance would not last for long as a single from Tristan Peters set the stage for a two-run home run from Dru Baker in the third. It was the outfielder’s first career Double-A home run, and it put the Biscuits ahead 2-1.

Will Banfield tied the game with an RBI-double in the bottom-frame, and Jose Devers put Pensacola back in front by a score of 3-2 with a solo-homer one inning later.

Zach McCambley entered the game for Bermúdez to start the fifth inning and proceeded to load the bases with one out on the board. While Montgomery was unable to clear the bases, Peters and Baker did come in to score on a fielding error by Devers as the Butter and Blue jumped back in front 4-3.

Wicklander’s evening came to an end after the inning with John Doxakis taking his place for the sixth. With two outs on the board and two runners in scoring position, Cobie Fletcher-Vance hit a line drive for a double that brought in two runs and took the lead back for the Blue Wahoos.

The Biscuits responded with two outs on the board during the seventh when a single for Baker was followed by an RBI-triple from Tanner Murray to tie the game once again. Montgomery held a 7-8 record when facing a tied game after seven innings entering tonight, but they would have a chance to even that record over the final two innings.

With two outs on the board again in the top of the eighth, Heriberto Hernandez fired a solo-home run to center field to put the Biscuits ahead 6-5. It was Hernandez’s 12th home run of the season and the fifth home run by both teams tonight.

The Blue Wahoos were closing in on forcing another lead change in the ninth after back-to-back walks put runners on first and second with one out, but Antonio Jimenez successfully shut the door on the potential rally to secure the save. Nelson Alvarez (5-3) earned the win while Luarbert Arias (1-1) took the loss, as Montgomery claimed the victory despite being outhit 12-7 during the contest.

Peters also extended his hitting streak to nine games, which is tied for the second-longest active streak in the Southern League. The designated hitter also crossed the plate for the fifth consecutive game, which is also the second-longest active streak in the league.

The Biscuits and Blue Wahoos will run it back on Wednesday, August 16 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Sean Hunley (2-4) against Luis Palacios (7-5) for Pensacola.

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on August 22 for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves. The series will include a College Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, August 24; Clear Bag Giveaway on Friday, August 25; Football Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 26; and a Lil’ Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 27.

