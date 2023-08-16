Colton Adams named to BCFHOF Player of the Year watchlist

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State linebacker Colton Adams was named to the 2023 Black Football Player of the Year Preseason watch list by the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF). The award recognizes the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University.

The honor adds to a growing list for Adams during the preseason after he was named to the Buck Buchanan Watch List.

Adams was also named a STATS Perform All-American, Bluebloods All-American, and BOXTOROW All-American. Adams was also chosen all-conference by the SWAC and Phil Steele, while also earned Defensive Player of the Year from Phil Steele.

Last season, the Wetumpka native earned BOXTOROW First-Team All-American, All-SWAC, and Hero Sports Sophomore All-American honors. He led the conference, and FCS, with 11 tackles per game while starting all 11 games at middle linebacker. He registered a SWAC-best 128 tackles and ranked second with 52 solo tackles. He ranked seventh in the SWAC with 1.2 tackles for loss per game.

The BCFHOF panel will announce four finalists after the 2023 season. The Black College Football Player of the Year Award winner will receive the Deacon Jones Trophy during halftime of the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, in New Orleans and will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.

The Watch List candidates have been selected based on their past performance and potential for the future. Additional players may be added to the list as the 2023 season progresses. A selection committee will choose the finalists and eventual winner from the BCFHOF.

Last year’s winner was Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, giving the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) the previous three award winners.

