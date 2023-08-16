Advertise
Dry, sunny and much less humid

No legitimate rain chances exist over the next week
The heat builds back in by Friday as we stay dry.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The air feels much different this morning behind yesterday’s August cold front. The humidity has taken a big tumble and temperatures are much lower than they have been. Most of us will enjoy upper 60s to around 70 early this morning.

Lower humidity and plenty of sun today with no rain or storms.
Daytime highs will come down several degrees as well. We’re talking upper 80s to lower 90s today and lower to middle 90s tomorrow. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 60s tonight and the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday night. After the heat we’ve experienced of late, this will feel great!

While temperatures will be down for a few days, it’s the significant drop in humidity that is stealing the show. It will feel pretty comfortable by August standards not only today, but the next several days. Dew points will be in the lower and middle 60s through Friday before climbing a bit this weekend and next week.

The humidity will stay relatively low for the next few days before rising this weekend.
Dew points in the 60s mean heat indices will stay below 100 degrees through Friday. The lower humidity also means much less moisture in the atmosphere. The result will be no legitimate chance of rain or storms starting today and lasting through early next week. Most models keep us bone dry for the next week, if not longer.

Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day. The stretch of weather we’re about to see will be perfect for enjoying time outdoors, getting yard work done, gardening, going for outdoor runs, and walking the dog an extra time or two!

Total rain over the next week is likely to be near zero for all of Alabama.
As mentioned, the humidity will climb back up this weekend into next week. Even so, it will not be as bad as what we’ve been dealing with so far this month. But it won’t take much humidity to send heat indices back over 100 degrees once again because the actual temperatures will be in the upper 90s every day for most starting Friday.

I’d look for heat indices to be between 100 and 107 degrees this weekend and next week pending any changes in the humidity forecast. Like the humidity, the upcoming heat indices will much more tolerable than what August has featured thus far.

Highs will be in the upper 90s starting Friday.
