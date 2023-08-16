Food bank changes name to align with its mission & territory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery Area Food Bank will officially announce it’s changing its name Wednesday to the Heart of Alabama Food Bank.

This food bank serves 35 counties across Alabama, from Tuscaloosa to Dothan, where more than 217,000 people are considered to be food insecure. The name change to Heart of Alabama better reflects the food bank’s geographical footprint and the care and compassion it feels for its neighbors battling hunger and food insecurity.

“Heart of Alabama Food Bank better captures the essence of our mission as we strive daily to empower seniors, children, and families in need. This name also exemplifies our agencies, volunteers, donors, and community partners pouring their hearts into the fight to end hunger,” said Michael Coleman, Heart of Alabama Food Bank CEO.

What will now be the Heart of Alabama Food Bank works with four Affiliated Food Banks in Auburn, Dothan, Selma, and Tuscaloosa, along with 12 counties directly served out of the Montgomery facility. Last year alone, HAFB distributed 27 million pounds of food, equating to 22.4 million meals.

The Heart of Alabama Food Bank was established in 1986 and became a certified affiliate of Feeding America in 1989. Learn more here.

