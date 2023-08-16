Montgomery police investigating Monday night shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery police are investigating a third shooting in two days.

According to MPD, on Monday around 10:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1200 block of Towneplace Drive in reference to a subject shot. Authorities located a male victim who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MPD says they determined that the offense occurred in the 1300 block of Eastern Blvd.

No further information is available at this time.

