Opelika man arrested on attempted rape, kidnapping charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police arrested an Opelika man on Aug. 12 on two felony warrants charging him with kidnapping and attempted rape.

29-year-old Rusbi Chilel-Perez has been transported to Lee County Jail.

The arrests stems from a report of sexual assault that occurred in the area of North College Street and West Magnolia Avenue the morning of Aug. 12.

According to officials, the victim stated an unknown male suspect tried to interact with her while she was in the downtown area, and eventually the suspect took physical control of her and abducted her to a secluded area close-by. The victim also stated the suspect began to use force to try and engage in sexual intercourse with her, but she was able to resist and escape.

Chilel-Perez was developed as a suspect and located in a vehicle in the downtown area. However, when officer’s tried to stop him, he fled in the vehicle at a high speed, and eventually crashed the vehicle at multiple intersections.

Chilel-Perez was also charged with driving under the influence, public intoxication and attempting to elude.

He is currently being held at the Lee County Jail without bond.

