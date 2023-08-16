Overcoming Poverty: Doctors, patients take unconventional measures to make ends meet

AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - In Alabama, adults who don’t have children, and don’t have disabilities, don’t have access to health insurance if their jobs do not offer it and they can’t afford to pay for it on the marketplace.

A parent or caregiver must make less than $4,000 yearly to qualify for Medicaid. Those without dependents or disabilities don’t qualify at all.

This means hundreds of thousands of people just don’t have coverage and just don’t go to the doctor.

On any given day, Dr. Lee Carter sees and does a little bit of everything.

“I still make some house calls,” Dr. Carter said. “Treat a rash while you’re at the Dollar General, whatever it is, I try to do what I can do.”

Dr. Carter’s clinic in Autaugaville is one of only two doctor’s offices between Prattville and Selma. And for many of his patients, he’s their only option for health care.

“We see a large number of folks that do have Medicaid, but probably, I would say at least 10% don’t have it, have lost it recently, or back and forth between some type of insurance.”

And a lot of those can’t afford the services Dr. Carter provides.

“So you might have to be creative in what you do,” and Dr. Carter sometimes gets creative in how he’s compensated.

“Most everybody is proud of what they have and what they can do,” Carter explained, “and they don’t want to owe you anything. I may need some firewood. Everybody can use some firewood in the country for whatever they may need. Or it may be they have fresh eggs. I like eggs. Most everybody likes eggs for breakfast in the country.”

Alabama has about 250,000 to 300,000 people who fall into this gap. They can’t afford insurance and don’t qualify for Medicaid benefits. And very few of them have resources like firewood and eggs to offer as payment. So they just don’t go to the doctor, even when they need it.

“That’s the reality, is that probably more don’t get the care that they need,” said Danne Howard, the deputy director of the Alabama Hospital Association. “You can imagine if we can provide a way to also keep our citizens healthy, have a stronger workforce, help our economy.”

Until then, offices like Dr. Carter’s are making some tough decisions to make ends meet.

“During COVID, it got very tight,” Dr. Carter remembers. “So yeah, six months or so right there, it got tough to do what we do.”

But this is his hometown. These are his neighbors, and it’s worth it to take care of his people.

“I’m very grateful to be able to take care of the community in which I grew up,” he said. “I don’t know that I would fit in anywhere else.”

Alabama is one of 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid coverage to include adults who don’t have children or disabilities.

For years, Alabama has debated the idea of expanding Medicaid and raising the income requirements for providing government insurance, but political parties just can’t agree, so the Alabama Hospital Association is working to design a plan that could include more people and satisfy both political parties.

