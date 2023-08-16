Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ribbon cut on phase 1 of Millbrook’s Fields at Seventeen Springs project

The Fields at Seventeen Springs in Millbrook officially opened with a ribbon-cutting.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Fields at Seventeen Springs in Millbrook officially opened with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

The space on Highway 14 includes 12 tennis, 12 pickleball courts and four multipurpose fields. This athletics complex is a team effort with the city, the Grandview YMCA, the Elmore County school board and Elmore County Commission all working together.

Leaders say this will improve the lives of residents and bring more people and their tax dollars to the city.

“It’s very easy to do what we’re doing and have the partnership model that we have when we are doing what’s best of the citizens that we serve,” Elmore County Commission Chairman Bart Mercer said at the ribbon-cutting.

Gary Cobbs, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Montgomery, called the project “very vital” to the quality and economic development for the community.

This is just the first part of a three-phrase project. Phase two, which includes a fieldhouse for indoor events, a stadium and diamond turf fields, is currently underway. This will be followed by phase three, which is called the Marketplace at Seventeen Springs.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Fire damages Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Alabama prison escapee serving life sentence for murder recaptured
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
The Union Springs Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have announced that Joe...
Union Springs homicide suspect located

Latest News

Less than 24 hours after a fire at Park Crossing High School, the Montgomery Public Schools...
School board passes emergency declaration after Park Crossing High School fire
Crenshaw County officials broke ground on a new sports complex.
Ground broken on $15M sports complex in Crenshaw County
A woman died at the McDonald's on Taylor Road in Montgomery on Aug. 15, 2023.
Woman found dead at Montgomery McDonald’s
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed proposed a budget for fiscal year 2024.
Montgomery mayor proposes budget for fiscal year 2024