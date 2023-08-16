School board passes emergency declaration after Park Crossing High School fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Less than 24 hours after a fire at Park Crossing High School, the Montgomery Public Schools Board of Education has an emergency declaration in place to ensure swift repairs.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Superintendent Melvin Brown said the board can now skip tedious steps that could have slowed them down.

“We can skip the whole process of bidding and doing those types of things,” Brown said. “We can simply go to contractors who have either done the work before or those that we know that we can just expedite the situations.”

School staff are having to adjust. Chad Anderson, MPS’ executive director of operations, said multiple departments are involved in this emergency response. He named maintenance, logistics and security staff members.

⚠️ Latest from Chad Anderson:



-Thanked teachers’ patience & understanding.

-Maintenance, logistics & security departments involved.

-Child Nutrition Program to provide meals.

-Technology & student services working to provide Chromebooks to students on Wednesday. @wsfa12news — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) August 15, 2023

Additionally, Anderson commended the technology and student services departments that are working to provide Chromebooks to students who are unable to return to school.

Students can pick up their Chromebooks on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the mini-Park Crossing gymnasium.

“It is a team effort. I’ve got a great team. And then other teammates that are in this room, we don’t exist in silos. We work together,” Anderson said.

Child nutrition staff members are also pitching in by providing lunches for Park Crossing students who are temporarily stuck at home. Brown said students can go by the buildings and actually pick up meals starting Wednesday.

Bagged lunches will be provided. Specific details regarding meal distribution have yet to be publicly released.

MPS continues to publish updates on social media.

Park Crossing High School Students and Families- Park Crossing will distribute Chromebooks tomorrow, August 16th, from... Posted by Montgomery Alabama Public Schools - Official Site on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

