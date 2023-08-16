Several areas being monitored for tropical development

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have officially crossed the halfway point in August. That’s significant because it means we have entered the climatological peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin.

Roughly mid-August through mid-October is when we see the most tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. This isn’t always the case as each year is different. But history tells us to expect plenty of action over the next 60 days.

Right on cue, there are actually three areas currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. Two of them are located way out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and have a medium chance of developing.

There are 2 areas being monitored for tropical development out in the Atlantic Ocean. (WSFA 12 News)

The area farthest west has a 50% chance of developing while the other disturbance has a 40% chance of tropical development over the next week. When you hear “tropical development” that means a system reaching at least tropical depression strength. A tropical depression does not get a name.

However, once a system achieves a maximum sustained wind speed of at least 39 mph it does get a name. By definition, a system with a maximum sustained wind speed of 39-73 mph is a tropical or subtropical storm. Once a system has a sustained wind speed of at least 74 mph it becomes a hurricane.

The next names on the list are Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, and Lee.

Those two systems out in the Atlantic could very well develop beyond tropical depression strength and thus receive a name. The good news is neither looks like a threat to the U.S. No land mass is really in the path of those disturbances. Of course down the road things can change and we will monitor them both closely over the coming days.

An additional area of potential tropical development exists in the Gulf of Mexico. (WSFA 12 News)

The third area being highlighted by the National Hurricane Center is much closer to home down in the Gulf of Mexico. Right now the area only has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next week.

Even if something gets going this weekend or early next week it will likely remain very weak. Most models keep it at or below tropical depression strength, so it should be nothing more than a rain producer wherever it ends up going.

At this point it should remain to the south of Alabama and head westward toward the Texas coast early next week. If that ends up happening, it will send highly beneficial moisture into parts of Southeast Texas.

