Woman found dead at Montgomery McDonald’s

A death at a McDonald's restaurant in Montgomery is under investigation.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death at a Montgomery fast food restaurant is under investigation.

Montgomery police spokeswoman Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 2700 block of Taylor Road at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. She said a woman was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at McDonald’s. Our crews confirmed it was inside the restaurant.

Police are classifying it a death investigation. The cause of death was not released.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

