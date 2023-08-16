Woman found dead at Montgomery McDonald’s

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death at a Montgomery fast food restaurant is under investigation.

Montgomery police spokeswoman Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 2700 block of Taylor Road at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. She said a woman was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at McDonald’s. Our crews confirmed it was inside the restaurant.

Police are classifying it a death investigation. The cause of death was not released.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

